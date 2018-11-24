Syrian army launches powerful attack in northern Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a powerful assault against militants along the Idlib-Hama axis on Saturday, November 24 morning, Al-Masdar News says.

Using heavy artillery and surface-to-surface missiles, the Syrian army pounded the defenses of Jaysh Al-‘Izza near the key town of Al-Lataminah in northern Hama.

According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Arab Army targeted Jaysh Al-‘Izza’s positions near Al-Lataminah after the latter launched a number of artillery shells on the government’s defenses last night.

The Syrian Army has recently sent reinforcements to the northern countryside of Hama after the Islamist rebels refused to leave the demilitarized zone.

With the next round of the Astana Peace Conference coming up next week, the Syrian Arab Army will await the results of this meeting before launching a new operation.