Merkel to meet Armenian President in Berlin Nov 28

PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Armenian President Armen Sarkissian in Berlin on November 28,representative of the German government Steffen Seibert told reporters on Saturday.

“On Wednesday at 4 pm, the Chancellor will meet Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, negotiations will take place,” said Seibert, according to SWI.

According to him, this is Sarkissian's official visit as a continuation of the communication of politicians, which took place in late August during Merkel's visit to the Caucasus.

"She wanted to continue the communication which will weigh in on bilateral cooperation, the situation in Armenia before the parliamentary elections, as well as international issues,” said the spokesman.

Merkel arrived in Armenia from Georgia on August 24 and left for Azerbaijan the next day. When in Yerevan, the Chancellor met President Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, as well as took a walk in downtown Yerevan and posed for selfies with young Armenians.