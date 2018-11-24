Artsakh, Transnistria agree to establish trade representation offices
November 24, 2018 - 16:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) have agreed on the mutual establishment of trade representation offices.
Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian on Saturday, November 24 met the delegation of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic led by Vice Prime Minister Alexey Tsurkan.
The Foreign Minister hailed the high level of relations established between both the Foreign Ministries and other state bodies of the two countries.
In this context, Mayilian highly appreciated the signing of an agreement between the Governments of the two countries on the mutual establishment of trade representation offices, which took place in Stepanakert on November 23. According to the sides, the agreement will complement the legal basis of bilateral relations and will be an important step in establishing stable cooperation in the economic sphere.
The sides also discussed a range of issues related to the prospective directions for expanding the cooperation between the two countries and the implementation of joint practical programs.
