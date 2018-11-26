President: Armenia’s future depends on all and each of us

PanARMENIAN.Net - On the eve of the beginning of campaigns for the elections to the National Assembly on Monday, November 26, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian issued a statement, expressing hope that all the forces running in December 9 elections have taken the formation of teams and programs with the utmost responsibility.

"These elections are the most important event in the political life of Armenia after the great changes which took place in April and May. The results will be essential for the development of the country and its prospects.

"We all ought to be very responsible and conscientious, regardless of the positions we hold or capabilities we have.

"Thus, I am appealing to state bodies: Carry on with honor your legal duties and fulfill requirements of the Constitution. I am confident that free, equal, and legitimate elections will from now on become the indivisible part of our modern history.

"I appeal to the political parties and alliances participating to the elections: I hope that you have taken up the political task of forming your teams and programs with the utmost responsibility. They chart the course for Armenia’s future development. Stay true to the values you believe in, at the same time, stay respectful and courteous to each other.

"I appeal to our citizens: While discussing the programs be demanding, listen to all, so that you can make your choice judiciously and well-informed. Make your choice in accordance with your vision of Armenia’s development, in accordance with your values.

The president said Armenia’s future "depends on all and each of us."