New turbine unit launched at Armenia nuclear plant

PanARMENIAN.Net - As part of the project to extend the service life of the Armenian nuclear power plant, modernization of equipment at one of 2 turbine units of the second power unit has been completed.

The upgrading activities on the turbine unit started on June 1, 2018 and included the modernization of the turbine, the replacement of separators, steam superheaters, the turbine generator, the excitation system, the replacement of conductors and block transformer.

To accomplish the process, some 400 Russian specialists worked around-the-clock at the NPP in the town of Metsamor alongside their Armenian colleagues.

The project will be completed by the end of 2021, and Armenia will get a nuclear plant with modern equipment and safety on a par with world standards.

Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Garegin Baghramyan said earlier that the process of extending the service life of the plant is continuing at a fast pace.