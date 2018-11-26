New turbine unit launched at Armenia nuclear plant
November 26, 2018 - 17:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As part of the project to extend the service life of the Armenian nuclear power plant, modernization of equipment at one of 2 turbine units of the second power unit has been completed.
The upgrading activities on the turbine unit started on June 1, 2018 and included the modernization of the turbine, the replacement of separators, steam superheaters, the turbine generator, the excitation system, the replacement of conductors and block transformer.
To accomplish the process, some 400 Russian specialists worked around-the-clock at the NPP in the town of Metsamor alongside their Armenian colleagues.
The project will be completed by the end of 2021, and Armenia will get a nuclear plant with modern equipment and safety on a par with world standards.
Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Garegin Baghramyan said earlier that the process of extending the service life of the plant is continuing at a fast pace.
Top stories
New Armenian banknotes will be put into circulation on November 22, the Central Bank has revealed.
The $55 million deal is part of Chaarat’s intention of becoming a major regional player, with an annual production of 1 million ounces.
According to the Fund, the country's economy will grow by 4.8% in 2019 instead of the 3.5% forecasted earlier.
Ghalbourjian Group, in particular, aims to start production of vegetable oil and other additives.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran nuclear chief: U.S. not complying with int’l commitments Salehi said the recent achievements are of special significance as they help the further safety of nuclear cycle.
Dutch church holds service 24/7 to protect Armenians from deportation The continuous prayers ensued, with volunteering pastors undertaking a relay-style handover to keep the service running 24 hours a day.
Drinking alcohol makes you better at languages: study 50 native German speakers who had recently learned Dutch received either a low dose of alcohol or a control beverage.
Ukraine's Poroshenko signs martial law decree Pyotr Poroshenko enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision to declare martial law.