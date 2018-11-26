Iran nuclear chief: U.S. not complying with int’l commitments
November 26, 2018 - 18:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. unilateral withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal is indicative of the country's non-adherence to its international commitments, IRNA cited the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) as saying on Monday, November 26.
Speaking during a seminar on peaceful nuclear cooperation between Iran and the European Union in Brussels on Monday, Ali Akbar Salehi condemned Washington’s efforts to prevent the implementation of Iran nuclear deal by exerting pressure on other countries to follow its sanctions plan on Tehran.
It is for the first time that the seminar is being held after the U.S. backed out from a multilateral nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran and the six world powers.
Many independent countries view Washington’s decision to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal as a strange move as the UN atomic agency has confirmed Iran’s commitment to its promises under the deal in 13 separate reports, Salehi said.
Hailing the underway cooperation between Iran and the European Union on stress test in Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, the official expressed satisfaction with feasibility studies being carried out by the European Commission in Iran’s Nuclear Safety Center.
Noting that nuclear safety is Iran’s priority, he said that the recent achievements are of special significance as they help the further safety of nuclear cycle.
