Alexis Ohanian says putting work above all else could be 'toxic'
November 27, 2018 - 13:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently slated the hustling culture — the idea of prioritizing work ahead of all else — as "toxic," saying that it could be holding back young entrepreneurs, rather than helping them succeed and live well, CNBC reports.
"This idea that unless you are suffering, grinding, working every hour of every day, you're not working hard enough ... this is one of the most toxic, dangerous things in tech right now," the 35-year-old said at Web Summit 2018 in Lisbon earlier this month.
"Hustle porn," as Ohanian called it, is distracting young entrepreneurs from good work, and reinforcing the notion that you must be completely devoted to a company to be successful, he went on to say.
Ohanian has previously been candid about his struggle with physical and mental well-being during Reddit's early days, and has said that was often the result of pushing himself too hard.
Ohanian recently unveiled a new Armenian Brandy, Shakmat, which he had been teasing for quite some time.
Top stories
Sophia the Robot has shared a picture with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan on her Twitter.
Teamable has brought in $5 million from new investor Foundation Capital and existing backers True Ventures and SaaStr Fund.
According to the Deputy Minister, the agreement was reached during a recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan to Los Angeles.
Apple announced iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, which will be available in Armenia beginning September 28.
Partner news
Latest news
Militants suffer heavy casualties in failed operation in Latakia: report The Syrian army opened fire on the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants, eliminating the entire group of infiltrators.
13th c. priest's tomb discovered in Egypt's Luxor The tomb belonged to Thaw-Irkhet-If, the overseer of the mummification shrine at the ancient Egyptian Mut temple.
Aivazovsky painting fetches $780,000 at Christie's A painting by Russian-Armenian seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky was auctioned off at Christie's for $780,000, TASS reports.
Armenian President's Berlin visit kicks off with Munich Conference In his remarks, President Sarkissian said Armenia is open for cooperation and is ready to become a platform for various discussions.