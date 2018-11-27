Alexis Ohanian says putting work above all else could be 'toxic'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently slated the hustling culture — the idea of prioritizing work ahead of all else — as "toxic," saying that it could be holding back young entrepreneurs, rather than helping them succeed and live well, CNBC reports.

"This idea that unless you are suffering, grinding, working every hour of every day, you're not working hard enough ... this is one of the most toxic, dangerous things in tech right now," the 35-year-old said at Web Summit 2018 in Lisbon earlier this month.

"Hustle porn," as Ohanian called it, is distracting young entrepreneurs from good work, and reinforcing the notion that you must be completely devoted to a company to be successful, he went on to say.

Ohanian has previously been candid about his struggle with physical and mental well-being during Reddit's early days, and has said that was often the result of pushing himself too hard.

