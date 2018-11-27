Militants claim to have arrested Syrian army "spy" in Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants in northwest Syria announced on Monday, November 26 evening that they arrested a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) agent inside the Idlib countryside, Al-Masdar News reports.

The large militants group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham alleged on Monday evening that their security forces captured a Syrian Arab Army spy that was operating inside the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside.

The name of the alleged Syrian Arab Army operative was not revealed by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

This announcement by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham comes as the Syrian Arab Army continues to release videos from the Idlib countryside, showing their operatives freely moving and filming from the militant-held areas.

The Syrian Arab Army’s spy films have been used in their information warfare campaign against the militants; they are attempting to decrease the morale of the militants in order to leave them uneasy before any future operation.