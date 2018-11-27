Militants claim to have arrested Syrian army "spy" in Idlib
November 27, 2018 - 14:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants in northwest Syria announced on Monday, November 26 evening that they arrested a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) agent inside the Idlib countryside, Al-Masdar News reports.
The large militants group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham alleged on Monday evening that their security forces captured a Syrian Arab Army spy that was operating inside the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside.
The name of the alleged Syrian Arab Army operative was not revealed by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
This announcement by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham comes as the Syrian Arab Army continues to release videos from the Idlib countryside, showing their operatives freely moving and filming from the militant-held areas.
The Syrian Arab Army’s spy films have been used in their information warfare campaign against the militants; they are attempting to decrease the morale of the militants in order to leave them uneasy before any future operation.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Aivazovsky painting fetches $780,000 at Christie's A painting by Russian-Armenian seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky was auctioned off at Christie's for $780,000, TASS reports.
Armenian President's Berlin visit kicks off with Munich Conference In his remarks, President Sarkissian said Armenia is open for cooperation and is ready to become a platform for various discussions.
Footage shows Armenian army volley from Tochka-U missile system (video) Artsrun Hovhannisyan shared pictures from the process and revealed that a reportage about it will be broadcast on Public TV.
UK's Derby recognizes Armenian Genocide ANC UK congratulated Russel Pollard, a member of the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee in Derby, for drafting and pushing the motion.