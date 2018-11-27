Aivazovsky painting fetches $780,000 at Christie's
November 27, 2018 - 18:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A painting by Russian-Armenian seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky was auctioned off at Christie's for $780,000, TASS reports.
"Venice at Sunset" by Aivazovsky (1817-1900) was initially estimated to fetch £400,000-600,000;
Also among Christie's top lots were "Self-Portrait in a Gray Smock" and "Portrait of Vera Shukhaeva, the Artist's Wife" by Vasilii Shukhaev (1887-1973); and stage design for "Daphnis and Chloe" ballet Acts I and III by Leon Bakst.
