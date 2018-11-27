// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Aivazovsky painting fetches $780,000 at Christie's

Aivazovsky painting fetches $780,000 at Christie's
November 27, 2018 - 18:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A painting by Russian-Armenian seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky was auctioned off at Christie's for $780,000, TASS reports.

"Venice at Sunset" by Aivazovsky (1817-1900) was initially estimated to fetch £400,000-600,000;

Also among Christie's top lots were "Self-Portrait in a Gray Smock" and "Portrait of Vera Shukhaeva, the Artist's Wife" by Vasilii Shukhaev (1887-1973); and stage design for "Daphnis and Chloe" ballet Acts I and III by Leon Bakst.

Related links:
Tass.ru: Выручка по итогам торгов предметами русского искусства Christie's составила $9,2 млн
 Top stories
Arshile Gorky retrospective coming to 2019 Venice BiennaleArshile Gorky retrospective coming to 2019 Venice Biennale
many participating nations have picked artists for their pavilions, and details about the central show are trickling out.
Kim Kardashian is the 2nd most influential woman in fashion: LystKim Kardashian is the 2nd most influential woman in fashion: Lyst
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - who has Armenian roots - turned out to be the second most influential celebrity in the world.
Cher discusses her life, career in fresh interviewCher discusses her life, career in fresh interview
The iconic singer has also won awards as an actress, including an Emmy, an Academy Award and many others.
Cher: The show is going to be a little bit differentCher: The show is going to be a little bit different
“Someone said ‘Do you have a five year plan for your career?’ I don’t have a five minute plan for my career,” she jokes.
Partner news
 Articles
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

 Most popular in the section
Experiment: Kids react to famous System Of A Down songs
SKINS: A new exhibition at the Armenian Museum of America
System of a Down announce first U.S. tour dates for 2018
Fans claim to have revealed "Game of Thrones" last ever scene
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Militants suffer heavy casualties in failed operation in Latakia: report The Syrian army opened fire on the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants, eliminating the entire group of infiltrators.
13th c. priest's tomb discovered in Egypt's Luxor The tomb belonged to Thaw-Irkhet-If, the overseer of the mummification shrine at the ancient Egyptian Mut temple.
Armenian President's Berlin visit kicks off with Munich Conference In his remarks, President Sarkissian said Armenia is open for cooperation and is ready to become a platform for various discussions.
France, Germany "trying to preserve SPV" to maintain trade with Iran If France hosts it, a German official will head the corporation and vice versa. Both countries will help fund the corporation.