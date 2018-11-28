Armenia's acting Deputy PM, Belarus President talk CSTO chief issue
November 28, 2018 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday, November 27 had a closed meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the Prime Ministers of member countries of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council had "a constructive discussion on a number of issues, including the CSTO Secretary General", the Armenian government revealed.
Also, a private meeting of the heads of governments of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union was held, followed with an enlarged one.
Issues concerning the EAEU digital agenda, transport, customs, tax cooperation, the formation of a common gas market and were discussed, in particular.
Top stories
ANC UK congratulated Russel Pollard, a member of the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee in Derby, for drafting and pushing the motion.
The continuous prayers ensued, with volunteering pastors undertaking a relay-style handover to keep the service running 24 hours a day.
Part of the data on international transactions is available on the website of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs.
Armenian refugees from Baku are driven out of the old building of Altai Hotel in Moscow where they have been living for 30 years.
Partner news
Latest news
MiG-35 Russian fighter jet may get active phased array radar Advanced MiG-35 jets may be furnished with an active phased array radar in the future, Ilya Tarasenko said.
Former Armenia customs chief wants to gift luxury hotel to the state The acting PM Nikol Pashinyan reminded that a criminal case against Avetisyan is currently ongoing.
Pashinyan says ex-President’s brother ready to return $30 mln Pashinyan said everything that has ever been stolen from the state will be returned through transitional justice.
Russia confident Islamic State will be "destroyed" east of Euphrates Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Syrian Settlement said the situation in Syria is generally improving.