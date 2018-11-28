Armenia's acting Deputy PM, Belarus President talk CSTO chief issue

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday, November 27 had a closed meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the Prime Ministers of member countries of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council had "a constructive discussion on a number of issues, including the CSTO Secretary General", the Armenian government revealed.

Also, a private meeting of the heads of governments of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union was held, followed with an enlarged one.

Issues concerning the EAEU digital agenda, transport, customs, tax cooperation, the formation of a common gas market and were discussed, in particular.