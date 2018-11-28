RPA N1 wants TV debate with Armenia’s Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vigen Sargsyan is pushing for a head-to-head TV debate with acting Prime Minister, head of My Step alliance Nikol Pashinyan ahead of the December 9 parliamentary elections in the country.

Sargsyan said in a Facebook post that he remains committed to his earlier pledge to engage in a TV debate with all the leaders of parties and alliances running for seats in the National Assembly.

However, he added, a separate bilateral debate in RPA - My Step format is “necessary”.

Citing Pashinyan’s "dense schedule", Sargsyan said he leaves the choice of the day for a possible debate to the discretion of the acting PM.