RPA N1 wants TV debate with Armenia’s Pashinyan
November 28, 2018 - 12:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vigen Sargsyan is pushing for a head-to-head TV debate with acting Prime Minister, head of My Step alliance Nikol Pashinyan ahead of the December 9 parliamentary elections in the country.
Sargsyan said in a Facebook post that he remains committed to his earlier pledge to engage in a TV debate with all the leaders of parties and alliances running for seats in the National Assembly.
However, he added, a separate bilateral debate in RPA - My Step format is “necessary”.
Citing Pashinyan’s "dense schedule", Sargsyan said he leaves the choice of the day for a possible debate to the discretion of the acting PM.
