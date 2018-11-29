Merkel says has “very good memories” from Armenia visit

PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday, November 28 that she has very good memories from her last visit to Armenia.

Meeting the Armenian leader in Berlin, Merkel said she was especially impressed by Tumo Center for Creative Technologies, adding that the German side is considering options for cooperation.

Sarkissian said, meanwhile, that "Armenia views Germany as an important political and economic partner and a friendly country."

According to him, the two countries can successfully cooperate in advanced technologies, a sphere where Armenia has a great potential.

Sarkissian arrived in Berlin with an official visit on Tuesday. Since then, the Armenian President has participated in the working discussions organized by the Munich Conference on International Security. The Armenian leader has met his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and invited him to visit Armenia. Also, Sarkissian has held a meeting with the President of the German Red Cross, Gerda Hasselfeldt.