"Game of Thrones" special will feature Sean Bean, a.k.a. Ned Stark
November 29, 2018 - 11:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The "Game of Thrones" reunion special is definitely happening, Entertainment Weekly says.
As previously reported, a special was shot in Belfast earlier this year with the cast of GoT — including actors who have long since departed the show such as Sean Bean. Conan O’Brien served as host.
HBO would not previously confirm the special, but is now doing so.
The special will not, however, actually air on the network.
Instead, the reunion will be featured exclusively on a new "Game of Thrones" complete series home video box set that will package together seasons 1-8 for the first time.
The box set will be sometime in 2019, albeit obviously after the final season airs.
As for which actors participated, the cast of the final season was heavily involved in the reunion. What’s less clear is who stopped by from past seasons aside from Bean, who played Ned Stark in season 1 (and whose comments to a reporter first leaked word of the special). Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) was in Belfast earlier this year, but he’s been known to visit the set simply as a fan and friend of the show.
"Game of Thrones" returns for its final six episodes in April.
