Kim Kardashian confirms men’s makeup line "in the works"
November 30, 2018 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance on Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s "A Legendary Christmas" holiday special on NBC on Wednesday, November 28, and she seemed to confirm that she’s got a men’s makeup line in the works, US Magazine reveals.
During one of the skits, Legend and Teigen’s cousin, Yassir, asks the beauty mogul if she can create “a makeup line for dudes,” and Kardashian replies that she already has “something in the works.”
Yassir’s specific request? A “manscara” (i.e. mascara for men), which the "Keeping Up the Kardashians" star is apparently planning.
The mom of three, who has Armenian roots, launched her KKW Beauty line in 2017 with contour and highlight kits that were meant to give fans access to her signature sculpted complexion, and she’s since grown the collection to include products for lips, eyes and face.
While none of the products in the current beauty range have specifically been marketed to men, she debuted a scent from her KKW Fragrance line Opens a New Window. earlier this month that is considered unisex. Departing from her usual florals and citruses, Body III includes notes of lavender, cedarwood and vetiver for a woodier effect.
Top stories
A brief listen to "Dictator" and it’s clear that Malakian is a major force behind SOAD’s twitch-inducing music.
many participating nations have picked artists for their pavilions, and details about the central show are trickling out.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - who has Armenian roots - turned out to be the second most influential celebrity in the world.
The iconic singer has also won awards as an actress, including an Emmy, an Academy Award and many others.
Partner news
Latest news
New mission to explore Great Blue Hole mysteries They're planning to take submersibles and a manned Aquatica Stingray 500 to the bottom of the hole to chart what lies deep down below.
Russia claims militants planning chemical attack on Syrian city The Russian Reconciliation Center warned of a chemical weapons attack by the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in northern Hama.
Yandex voice assistant: Azerbaijan was created on Armenians' land A new scandal is brewing in Azerbaijan because of Alice - a Russian personal assistant developed by Yandex.
S&P Global Ratings assigns Ameriabank 'B+/B' with stable outlook The creditworthiness of Ameriabank's reflects the bank's position as the largest bank in the country.