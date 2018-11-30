Kim Kardashian confirms men’s makeup line "in the works"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance on Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s "A Legendary Christmas" holiday special on NBC on Wednesday, November 28, and she seemed to confirm that she’s got a men’s makeup line in the works, US Magazine reveals.

During one of the skits, Legend and Teigen’s cousin, Yassir, asks the beauty mogul if she can create “a makeup line for dudes,” and Kardashian replies that she already has “something in the works.”

Yassir’s specific request? A “manscara” (i.e. mascara for men), which the "Keeping Up the Kardashians" star is apparently planning.

The mom of three, who has Armenian roots, launched her KKW Beauty line in 2017 with contour and highlight kits that were meant to give fans access to her signature sculpted complexion, and she’s since grown the collection to include products for lips, eyes and face.

While none of the products in the current beauty range have specifically been marketed to men, she debuted a scent from her KKW Fragrance line Opens a New Window. earlier this month that is considered unisex. Departing from her usual florals and citruses, Body III includes notes of lavender, cedarwood and vetiver for a woodier effect.