// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

New souvenir sheet celebrates Yerevan's 2800th birthday cancelled

New souvenir sheet celebrates Yerevan's 2800th birthday cancelled
November 30, 2018 - 16:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A souvenir sheet with four stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenian history. 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan” was put into circulation by HayPost CJSC on Thursday, November 29.

Authored by HayPost designer Vahe Muradyan, the sheet was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 15 000 pcs.

With a total nominal value AMD 1450. the souvenir sheet depicts the excavated plan of Erebuni, a fragment of Amiryan street photographed in 1920s, the building of Yerevan Railway Station and the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet after A. Spendiaryan.

The background of the souvenir sheet depicts a fragment of a night view of the the city of Yerevan today.

The sheet was cancelled by Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, the President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.

 Top stories
Armenia among 5 places you should visit in 2019: Luxury Travel MagArmenia among 5 places you should visit in 2019: Luxury Travel Mag
Yerevan is "charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals."
Hayastan all-Armenian Fund raises more than $11 mln in annual TelethonHayastan all-Armenian Fund raises more than $11 mln in annual Telethon
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
Zoomin.TV: 10th century gravestones tucked away in ArmeniaZoomin.TV: 10th century gravestones tucked away in Armenia
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
Armenia placed 80th among 180 countries in RSF’s freedom indexArmenia placed 80th among 180 countries in RSF’s freedom index
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Gender pay gap in Armenia’s creative industries at 34%, says study
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia shares experience at Francophonie Economic Forum
Joint military exercises of Armenian and Russian army forces are concluded
First hiking map for Armenia’s Dilijan National Park in the works
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New mission to explore Great Blue Hole mysteries They're planning to take submersibles and a manned Aquatica Stingray 500 to the bottom of the hole to chart what lies deep down below.
Russia claims militants planning chemical attack on Syrian city The Russian Reconciliation Center warned of a chemical weapons attack by the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in northern Hama.
Yandex voice assistant: Azerbaijan was created on Armenians' land A new scandal is brewing in Azerbaijan because of Alice - a Russian personal assistant developed by Yandex.
S&P Global Ratings assigns Ameriabank 'B+/B' with stable outlook The creditworthiness of Ameriabank's reflects the bank's position as the largest bank in the country.