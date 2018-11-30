New souvenir sheet celebrates Yerevan's 2800th birthday cancelled
November 30, 2018 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A souvenir sheet with four stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenian history. 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan” was put into circulation by HayPost CJSC on Thursday, November 29.
Authored by HayPost designer Vahe Muradyan, the sheet was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 15 000 pcs.
With a total nominal value AMD 1450. the souvenir sheet depicts the excavated plan of Erebuni, a fragment of Amiryan street photographed in 1920s, the building of Yerevan Railway Station and the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet after A. Spendiaryan.
The background of the souvenir sheet depicts a fragment of a night view of the the city of Yerevan today.
The sheet was cancelled by Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, the President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.
Top stories
Yerevan is "charming with wide, leafy boulevards lined with cafés and wine bars dishing up hearty cuisine and local varietals."
President of Armenia, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Armen Sarkissian visited the office of the Fund on the eve of the event.
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
New mission to explore Great Blue Hole mysteries They're planning to take submersibles and a manned Aquatica Stingray 500 to the bottom of the hole to chart what lies deep down below.
Russia claims militants planning chemical attack on Syrian city The Russian Reconciliation Center warned of a chemical weapons attack by the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in northern Hama.
Yandex voice assistant: Azerbaijan was created on Armenians' land A new scandal is brewing in Azerbaijan because of Alice - a Russian personal assistant developed by Yandex.
S&P Global Ratings assigns Ameriabank 'B+/B' with stable outlook The creditworthiness of Ameriabank's reflects the bank's position as the largest bank in the country.