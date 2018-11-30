New souvenir sheet celebrates Yerevan's 2800th birthday cancelled

PanARMENIAN.Net - A souvenir sheet with four stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenian history. 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan” was put into circulation by HayPost CJSC on Thursday, November 29.

Authored by HayPost designer Vahe Muradyan, the sheet was printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 15 000 pcs.

With a total nominal value AMD 1450. the souvenir sheet depicts the excavated plan of Erebuni, a fragment of Amiryan street photographed in 1920s, the building of Yerevan Railway Station and the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet after A. Spendiaryan.

The background of the souvenir sheet depicts a fragment of a night view of the the city of Yerevan today.

The sheet was cancelled by Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, the President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.