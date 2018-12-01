Armenia announces Eurovision 2019 participant

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is the first out of 42 participating countries to announce their Eurovision 2019 participant. Tonight, during a late-night talk show on Public TV, Srbuk was announced as the country's hopeful for next year's competition in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“I am starting a new journey now, which, I am sure, will be full of new and pleasant emotions, challenges and amazing experiences! I am grateful to all of my friends and fans, who are always with me and have always wanted to see me on the Eurovision stage," the singer said.

"I am grateful to the Public Television of Armenia for their trust. It’s an honor to represent my country in front of the whole world! We have an amazing journey ahead of us, and I hope we’ll succeed together!”

A decision on Srbuk's participating song has not been made yet. The Armenian broadcaster has announced an open call for song submissions.