Armenia announces Eurovision 2019 participant (video)
December 1, 2018 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is the first out of 42 participating countries to announce their Eurovision 2019 participant. Tonight, during a late-night talk show on Public TV, Srbuk was announced as the country's hopeful for next year's competition in Tel Aviv, Israel.
“I am starting a new journey now, which, I am sure, will be full of new and pleasant emotions, challenges and amazing experiences! I am grateful to all of my friends and fans, who are always with me and have always wanted to see me on the Eurovision stage," the singer said.
"I am grateful to the Public Television of Armenia for their trust. It’s an honor to represent my country in front of the whole world! We have an amazing journey ahead of us, and I hope we’ll succeed together!”
A decision on Srbuk's participating song has not been made yet. The Armenian broadcaster has announced an open call for song submissions.
Top stories
A spy said of the icon, “She walked in during the second act and stayed the entire act. She was clapping and enjoying it.”
A brief listen to "Dictator" and it’s clear that Malakian is a major force behind SOAD’s twitch-inducing music.
many participating nations have picked artists for their pavilions, and details about the central show are trickling out.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - who has Armenian roots - turned out to be the second most influential celebrity in the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Eight mummies discovered in Egypt These sarcophagi were uncovered in the southeastern area of King Amenemhat II's pyramid in Dahshur Necropolis.
Severe 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Videos posted to social media showed students taking shelter under desks and grocery store items knocked off shelves.
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush dead at 94 Born into privilege and a tradition of service, Bush was a son of a senator, celebrated World War II combat pilot.
New mission to explore Great Blue Hole mysteries They're planning to take submersibles and a manned Aquatica Stingray 500 to the bottom of the hole to chart what lies deep down below.