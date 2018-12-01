Severe 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska
December 1, 2018 - 12:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Alaska on Friday, November 30 shook buildings, damaged highways and prompted a tsunami warning that was later canceled, NBC News says.
The quake hit about eight miles north of Anchorage, the most populous city in the state, at 8:30 a.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Videos posted to social media showed students taking shelter under desks and grocery store items knocked off shelves.
Gov. Bill Walker issued a disaster declaration and said the Trump administration’s response was "tremendous."
"There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage," the Anchorage Police Department said in a statement. "Many homes and buildings are damaged. Many roads and bridges are closed.”
There were no reports of deaths. The USGS estimated there was a low probability of fatalities because most people in the region live in structures that can withstand an earthquake.
"We have a lot to be thankful for," Walker said, adding that "building codes mean something."
Much of the damage occurred in transportation infrastructure, he said.
Photo. Marc Lester
