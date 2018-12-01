Eight mummies discovered in Egypt
December 1, 2018 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cue the "Indiana Jones" theme tune: there's been another impressive archeological discovery in Egypt -- and this time it's mummies.
Following on from the recent discovery of a 3,000-year-old mummified woman, Egyptian excavators have unearthed eight newly discovered ancient mummies inside limestone coffins.
These sarcophagi, adorned with beautifully painted human forms, were uncovered in the southeastern area of King Amenemhat II's pyramid in Dahshur Necropolis, near the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.
They've been dated back to the Pharaonic period (from 32 BC to 332 BC).
Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities announced the discovery on its Facebook page -- with Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, explaining that three of the mummies are in good condition.
The findings have been placed in Dahshur's storehouse for conservation. Photographs of the striking discoveries are going to exhibited in soon-to-be-opened museums in Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.
In the past couple of months, Egypt's also opened its 4,000-year-old Tomb of Mehu for the first time, discovered a new mini-sphinx and unearthed a mysterious ancient ramp that offers clues about how the country's famous pyramids were constructed.
