Taiwan ICT industry leaders will arrive in Armenia in 2019
December 1, 2018 - 13:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - ICT industry leaders from Taiwan will arrive in Armenia in February and March of 2019, President of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises Aleksandr Yesayan said at the 6th annual Business Innovation Forum in Dilijan.
The business innovation forum is attended by leading Armenian economy, scientific-educational, technology companies, government representatives and international experts.
According to Yesayan, experts who successfully created Taiwan's IT industry development concept back in 1985 will also be involved in the delegation.
The Business Innovation Forum is has been arranged by the UITE since 2013 under the high patronage of the Prime Minister of Armenia. For over 3 years, the general partner of the Business Innovation Forum has been the Support to SME Development in Armenia program.
