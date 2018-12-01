Armenia acting PM to travel to Moscow Dec 6
December 1, 2018 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moscow on December 6, his office revealed on Saturday, December 1.
Pashinyan will participate in the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
Top stories
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh: 1300 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue adhering to the ceasefire and controlling the situation on the contact line.
Model with Armenian roots to represent Georgia at Miss Universe Lara Yan, who is of Armenian descent, will represent Georgia in the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Thailand.
UN humanitarian convoy comes under attack in Syria The United Nations said a humanitarian third party mission had been attacked in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province.
Taiwan ICT industry leaders will arrive in Armenia in 2019 ICT industry leaders from Taiwan will arrive in Armenia in February and March of 2019, Aleksandr Yesayan said.