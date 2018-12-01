// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia acting PM to travel to Moscow Dec 6

Armenia acting PM to travel to Moscow Dec 6
December 1, 2018 - 17:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moscow on December 6, his office revealed on Saturday, December 1.

Pashinyan will participate in the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

 Top stories
Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Armenians take to the streets again to support PM PashinyanArmenians take to the streets again to support PM Pashinyan
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
CEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandatesCEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandates
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
Armenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM PashinyanArmenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM Pashinyan
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics
Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Karabakh: 1300 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue adhering to the ceasefire and controlling the situation on the contact line.
Model with Armenian roots to represent Georgia at Miss Universe Lara Yan, who is of Armenian descent, will represent Georgia in the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Thailand.
UN humanitarian convoy comes under attack in Syria The United Nations said a humanitarian third party mission had been attacked in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province.
Taiwan ICT industry leaders will arrive in Armenia in 2019 ICT industry leaders from Taiwan will arrive in Armenia in February and March of 2019, Aleksandr Yesayan said.