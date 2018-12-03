Armenia’s acting FM to attend NATO Resolute Support meeting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will travel to Brussels on December 4 to participate in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of countries participating in the Resolute Support Mission on the sidelines of NATO Foreign Ministers Meetings on December 4-5.

When in the Belgian capital, Mnatsakanyan is also set to hold bilateral meetings with colleagues.

Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.