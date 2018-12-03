Armenia’s acting FM to attend NATO Resolute Support meeting
December 3, 2018 - 12:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will travel to Brussels on December 4 to participate in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of countries participating in the Resolute Support Mission on the sidelines of NATO Foreign Ministers Meetings on December 4-5.
When in the Belgian capital, Mnatsakanyan is also set to hold bilateral meetings with colleagues.
Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Top stories
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
Latest news
Patients with cancer more at risk of complications after heart procedure PCI is the most common interventional treatment undertaken in patients with coronary heart disease.
Armenia named world's third most militarized country in new report Israel, Singapore, Armenia, Cyprus, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Jordan, Brunei and Belarus are the top 10 worldwide.
Researchers devise new brain implant The study is the first to show that patients can use an interface machine to control a cursor and “click” on an unmodified tablet.
EU to provide €36 million of financial support to Armenia The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.