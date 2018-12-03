// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian, Azeri foreign policy chiefs to meet on December 5

Armenian, Azeri foreign policy chiefs to meet on December 5
December 3, 2018 - 11:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Milan on December 5.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the meeting will be mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The co-chairs are mandated to help the parties find a solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov last met in Brussels on July 11.

 Top stories
Alexis Ohanian reveals his favorite way to drink Armenian brandyAlexis Ohanian reveals his favorite way to drink Armenian brandy
"If they’re available, the best way is with Armenian apricots. You just pop out the pith and use it as a shot glass," he said.
UK's Derby recognizes Armenian GenocideUK's Derby recognizes Armenian Genocide
ANC UK congratulated Russel Pollard, a member of the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee in Derby, for drafting and pushing the motion.
Dutch church holds service 24/7 to protect Armenians from deportationDutch church holds service 24/7 to protect Armenians from deportation
The continuous prayers ensued, with volunteering pastors undertaking a relay-style handover to keep the service running 24 hours a day.
Belarus sold $500 million worth of weapons to Azerbaijan in 10 yearsBelarus sold $500 million worth of weapons to Azerbaijan in 10 years
Part of the data on international transactions is available on the website of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
French company to open new ski resort in Armenia
Armenian American official re-elected to Westbrook City Council
Armenian photo editor PicsArt to open AI laboratory in Russia
Francophonie concert in Yerevan to feature famous performers
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Patients with cancer more at risk of complications after heart procedure PCI is the most common interventional treatment undertaken in patients with coronary heart disease.
Researchers devise new brain implant The study is the first to show that patients can use an interface machine to control a cursor and “click” on an unmodified tablet.
Syrian army launches new attack in southern Idlib: report According to a military source, the Syrian army targeted the militant defenses inside the towns of Jarjanaz and Al-Tah.
Jason Momoa says won't ever reprise "Game of Thrones" role Barely a week goes by without speculation arising once more that Jason Momoa will be returning to "Game of Thrones".