Armenian, Azeri foreign policy chiefs to meet on December 5
December 3, 2018 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Milan on December 5.
According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the meeting will be mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.
The co-chairs are mandated to help the parties find a solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov last met in Brussels on July 11.
Top stories
"If they’re available, the best way is with Armenian apricots. You just pop out the pith and use it as a shot glass," he said.
ANC UK congratulated Russel Pollard, a member of the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee in Derby, for drafting and pushing the motion.
The continuous prayers ensued, with volunteering pastors undertaking a relay-style handover to keep the service running 24 hours a day.
Part of the data on international transactions is available on the website of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Patients with cancer more at risk of complications after heart procedure PCI is the most common interventional treatment undertaken in patients with coronary heart disease.
Researchers devise new brain implant The study is the first to show that patients can use an interface machine to control a cursor and “click” on an unmodified tablet.
Syrian army launches new attack in southern Idlib: report According to a military source, the Syrian army targeted the militant defenses inside the towns of Jarjanaz and Al-Tah.
Jason Momoa says won't ever reprise "Game of Thrones" role Barely a week goes by without speculation arising once more that Jason Momoa will be returning to "Game of Thrones".