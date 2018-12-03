Armenian, Azeri foreign policy chiefs to meet on December 5

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Milan on December 5.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the meeting will be mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The co-chairs are mandated to help the parties find a solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov last met in Brussels on July 11.