Jason Momoa says won't ever reprise "Game of Thrones" role
December 3, 2018 - 15:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Barely a week goes by without speculation arising once more that Jason Momoa will be returning to "Game of Thrones".
But, unfortunately, the Aquaman star has said that he hasn't filmed any scenes for the HBO hit's final season – so no miraculous resurrection for Drogo, or even any flashbacks, Digital Spy says.
"Yeah... he's not coming back," Momoa said. "Nine years now, let him go."
The actor also hinted at why he thinks Drogo, who died from an infected wound, had to become one of "Game of Thrones"' earliest victims.
"It'd be a very short series [with Drogo alive]," he said. "Two seasons, he crosses the water and kills everyone. It's no good if he comes back."
Post-Thrones, Momoa has found success playing Arthur Curry / Aquaman in the Worlds of DC. After a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he played a supporting role in Justice League and is now fronting his own spin-off film.
Top stories
A spy said of the icon, “She walked in during the second act and stayed the entire act. She was clapping and enjoying it.”
A brief listen to "Dictator" and it’s clear that Malakian is a major force behind SOAD’s twitch-inducing music.
many participating nations have picked artists for their pavilions, and details about the central show are trickling out.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - who has Armenian roots - turned out to be the second most influential celebrity in the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Patients with cancer more at risk of complications after heart procedure PCI is the most common interventional treatment undertaken in patients with coronary heart disease.
Armenia named world's third most militarized country in new report Israel, Singapore, Armenia, Cyprus, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Jordan, Brunei and Belarus are the top 10 worldwide.
Researchers devise new brain implant The study is the first to show that patients can use an interface machine to control a cursor and “click” on an unmodified tablet.
EU to provide €36 million of financial support to Armenia The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.