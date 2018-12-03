Syrian army launches new attack in southern Idlib: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army (SAA) unleashed a new attack in the southern countryside of the Idlib province after another volatile night inside the buffer zone, Al-Masdar News says.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army fired several surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells towards the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the southern countryside of the Idlib province.

According to a military source in the government stronghold of Mhardeh, the Syrian army targeted the militant defenses inside the towns of Jarjanaz and Al-Tah.

The Syrian military would then expand their attack to the northern countryside of Hama, where they once again struck Jaysh Al-Izza’s trenches near their stronghold of Al-Latamnah.