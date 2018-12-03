Armenia named world's third most militarized country in new report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is still the world's third and Europe’s most militarized country after Israel and Singapore, a new report reveals.

Compiled by BICC, the Global Militarization Index (GMI) presents on an annual basis the relative weight and importance of a country's military apparatus in relation to its society as a whole. The GMI 2018 covers 155 countries and is based on the latest available figures (in most cases data for 2017).

Israel, Singapore, Armenia, Cyprus, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Jordan, Brunei and Belarus are the top 10 worldwide.

According to the report, both Armenia and Azerbaijan (position 12) continued to invest an excessive amount of resources in their armed forces amid the ongoing conflict in Nagorno Karabakh.

Neighboring Georgia is ranked the 52nd.

The United States, meanwhile, occupies position 34 of the BICC GMI, despite military spending of almost $610 billion (35% of a global $1,739 billion).

Even with a military spend of $228 billion, China only comes 95th in the GMI.