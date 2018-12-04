Armenian American Museum Inaugural Gala slated for December 9
December 4, 2018 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian American Museum Inaugural Gala is sold out heading into the highly anticipated event of the year on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the prestigious Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, the Museum reveals.
The inaugural event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials, and community leaders for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the landmark project.
“We are excited to celebrate our historic project with an impressive gathering of donors, supporters, and friends,” stated Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “The Inaugural Gala will mark our community’s collective success as we build towards the future of this world class cultural and educational center.”
The Museum will be honoring the Glendale City Council for securing premier land for the landmark project as well as California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, California State Senate President pro Tempore Emeritus Kevin de León, California State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, and California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon for securing major funding from the State of California.
Fox 11 Morning News Anchor/Reporter Araksya Karapetyan will be serving as the Master of Ceremonies for the Inaugural Gala.
The Inaugural Gala’s Gold Sponsors include Gaska Alliance Foundation, Mgrublian Center for Human Rights, Mr. & Mrs. Vartan and Janet Barsoumian, and Mr. & Mrs. Khoren and Kathy Kassardjian.
The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, Museum Archives, Café, and Gift Shop.
