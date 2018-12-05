Russia won't supply Bal coastal missile systems to Azerbaijan
December 5, 2018 - 14:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The delivery of the Bal-E coastal missile system to the armed forces of Azerbaijan has failed due to the position of the Russian Defense Ministry, Kommersant reports.
The Russian military reportedly believes that even an export modification of the missile of the complex in question could pose a potential threat to the ships of the Caspian flotilla of the Russian Navy located in the Russian territorial waters.
Bal-E is an export version of the coastal missile complex Bal, employed by the Russian army since 2008.
The issue of Bal-E supplies to the armed forces of Azerbaijan is not being discussed now, another high-ranking source said citing “a very delicate geopolitical nuance”.
In recent years, the homing head of Kh-35 missiles has been modernized to destroy not only marine, but also ground targets.
"We would not like this weapon to be used in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict," the source said.
Top stories
Held in a conference room in Krieger Hall, the class meets twice a week and covers the basics of the Western Armenian language.
The European Union will provide €36 mln of financial support to Armenia with a focus on education, environmental protection.
"If they’re available, the best way is with Armenian apricots. You just pop out the pith and use it as a shot glass," he said.
ANC UK congratulated Russel Pollard, a member of the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee in Derby, for drafting and pushing the motion.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: New wiretapped phone conversation leaks online A wiretapped phone conversation between Armenia’s National Security Service director and acting PM landed online.
VivaCell-MTS daily smartphone lottery continues To participate in the draw, one needs to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment.
Iran says won't be "captive" of U.S. pressure Bahram Qasemi said that 'It's not that we can't pass the situation or are captured of the US measures.
10-minute universal cancer test developed in Australia The test draws on a new approach to cancer detection that could make routine screening for the disease a simple procedure.