Syrian military reportedly seizes Israeli, U.S.-made weapons

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military uncovered another large weapons cache in the country's south this week, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Thursday, December 6.

According to the report, the Syrian military seized the large weapons stockpile while combing through the northern countryside of the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

Among the weapons seized from the weapons cache were a large quantity of missiles manufactured in the U.S. and Israel, medium-range machine guns, telecommunication devices, and foreign medicines, the report said.

The weapons stockpile was purposely hidden by the militants in order to avoid turning them into the Syrian Arab Army before they departed for northern Syria.

The Syrian military has been uncovering the rebel stockpiles on a daily basis recently, prompting them to step up their combing operations.