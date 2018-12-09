// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army uncovers ammo in underground militant warehouse

Syrian army uncovers ammo in underground militant warehouse
December 9, 2018 - 12:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Armed Forces have discovered buried stocks of weapons and munitions of militants in the farmlands of the Dara’a Governorate in the south-west of the country. Artillery, rocket launchers, reconnaissance aircraft, machine guns and a variety of ammunition were stored in the depot, Sputnik reports.

A correspondent reporting from the ground said that the warehouse was discovered during the work of field engineers, who are now combing the entire territory liberated from the militants.

First and foremost, cities and villages were checked, and now the time has come for remote fields and other hard-to-reach areas.

Syrian forces noted that during the last month, warehouses with weapons belonging to various militant groups were regularly found in southern Syria.

One would almost always find American TOW missiles, various machine guns, RPG launchers, quadcopters, and satellite communicators.

Related links:
Sputnik. WATCH Ammo in Farmland: Underground Terrorist Warehouse Found in Syria
 Top stories
Turkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian GenocideTurkish scholar launches digital archive on Armenian Genocide
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Putin asked to walk through metal detector in Singapore
Thailand moves closer to legalizing marijuana
Yandex voice assistant: Azerbaijan was created on Armenians' land
Newly discovered part of brain could be part of what makes you unique
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia elections: 7.8% of voters cast ballots in three hours In the previous elections to the National Assembly in 2017, 13.32% of votes had been cast in the same period of time.
Armenia President urges people to celebrate elections “The people must express their will. This is their most important right, so it's a holiday,” the President said.
Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will vote: Vigen Sargsyan Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will vote in parliamentary elections, said Vigen Sargsyan.
Land of Noah: Armenia's history and culture - AFP As Armenia is holding parliamentary polls, AFP has singled out five points on the culture and history of the country.