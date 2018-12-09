Syrian army uncovers ammo in underground militant warehouse

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Armed Forces have discovered buried stocks of weapons and munitions of militants in the farmlands of the Dara’a Governorate in the south-west of the country. Artillery, rocket launchers, reconnaissance aircraft, machine guns and a variety of ammunition were stored in the depot, Sputnik reports.

A correspondent reporting from the ground said that the warehouse was discovered during the work of field engineers, who are now combing the entire territory liberated from the militants.

First and foremost, cities and villages were checked, and now the time has come for remote fields and other hard-to-reach areas.

Syrian forces noted that during the last month, warehouses with weapons belonging to various militant groups were regularly found in southern Syria.

One would almost always find American TOW missiles, various machine guns, RPG launchers, quadcopters, and satellite communicators.