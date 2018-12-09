Syrian army uncovers ammo in underground militant warehouse
December 9, 2018 - 12:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Armed Forces have discovered buried stocks of weapons and munitions of militants in the farmlands of the Dara’a Governorate in the south-west of the country. Artillery, rocket launchers, reconnaissance aircraft, machine guns and a variety of ammunition were stored in the depot, Sputnik reports.
A correspondent reporting from the ground said that the warehouse was discovered during the work of field engineers, who are now combing the entire territory liberated from the militants.
First and foremost, cities and villages were checked, and now the time has come for remote fields and other hard-to-reach areas.
Syrian forces noted that during the last month, warehouses with weapons belonging to various militant groups were regularly found in southern Syria.
One would almost always find American TOW missiles, various machine guns, RPG launchers, quadcopters, and satellite communicators.
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia elections: 7.8% of voters cast ballots in three hours In the previous elections to the National Assembly in 2017, 13.32% of votes had been cast in the same period of time.
Armenia President urges people to celebrate elections “The people must express their will. This is their most important right, so it's a holiday,” the President said.
Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will vote: Vigen Sargsyan Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will vote in parliamentary elections, said Vigen Sargsyan.
Land of Noah: Armenia's history and culture - AFP As Armenia is holding parliamentary polls, AFP has singled out five points on the culture and history of the country.