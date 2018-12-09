Armenia elections: 39.54% of voters cast ballots in three hours
December 9, 2018 - 18:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1.025 million (39.54%) eligible voters cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections as of 17:00 pm Sunday, December 9.
In the previous elections to the National Assembly in 2017, 50.93% of votes had been cast in the same period of time.
Polling stations opened across Armenia at 8:00am sharp as the country is holding early parliamentary elections triggered by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. They are set to close at 8:00pm.
