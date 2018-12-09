Armenia: Polls close in snap parliamentary election
December 9, 2018 - 20:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Polls in Armenia to elect members of parliament in the first vote after the velvet revolution closed at 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 9.
According to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1.025 million (39.54%) eligible voters cast ballots in Armenia's parliamentary elections as of 17:00 pm.
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan swept to power after months of peaceful protests and a civil disobedience campaign as tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country demanding the resignation of former authorities.
Election campaign launched across Armenia on November 26 with leaders of parties and alliances traveling to the various provinces of the country for 12 days through December 7.
Eleven political forces were running in elections, including two blocs - Im Kayl “(My Step) and Menk (We) - as well as nine parties - Prosperous Armenia, National Progress, Christian Democratic Revival, Sasna Tsrer, Rule of Law, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Bright Armenia, the Republican Party of Armenia, Citizen's Decision Social-Democratic Party.
Pashinyan resigned on October 16 after sweeping to power back in May.
My Step, led by Pashinyan himself, is expected to get a majority in the new legislature.
