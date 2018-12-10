Armenian parliament "will have 132 lawmakers"
December 10, 2018 - 13:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly will have 132 lawmakers after Sunday, December 9’s snap elections, president of the Union of Informed Citizens Daniel Ioannisyan said in a Facebook post.
My Step alliance led by Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has secured a convincing victory in Sunday's snap parliamentary election, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor.
Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.
According to Ioannisyan, My Step will have 88 representatives in the parliament, while Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia will receive 25 and 19 mandates, respectively.
