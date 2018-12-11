Merkel says looking forward to meeting Armenia's Pashinyan

PanARMENIAN.Net - German chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement on Monday, December 10 that she is looking forward to meeting acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the December 9 snap parliamentary elections.

On December 9, Armenia held early elections to the National Assembly, which were the first national elections after the political transition of April-May 2018.

"Germany followed the peaceful change of government in Armenia this year with great interest," Merkel said.

"We would also like to continue supporting Armenia on its reform path, building on the deepening of bilateral relations agreed during our visit to Yerevan."

Merkel then added that she would be "delighted" to have an early meeting with Pashinyan.

My Step alliance led by Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has secured a convincing victory in Sunday's snap parliamentary election, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor.

Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.