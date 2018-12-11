// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

American student writes masters thesis on Kim Kardshian

American student writes masters thesis on Kim Kardshian
December 11, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Northern Arizona University masters graduate Corderro McMurry has written his Communication and Media Studies masters thesis on none other than reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, People Magazine says.

He tweeted a photo of himself at his thesis presentation, and captioned, "After taking an extra year, 68 pages, long nights & early mornings, I finally graduated with my Master's degree! #KUWTK #Kimkthesis." He continued, "@KimKardashian YOOO I have to get you a copy. The thesis focuses on you Y'all help me out."

Of course, with the power of Twitter and the Internet, his wish came true. Kim, the American TV personality with Armenian roots, retweeted and replied, "Congrats!!!! Can I get a copy?" And now, a manuscript is probably en route to her doorstep.

McMurry is working on it right now. And soon, everyone will soon have access to copies, and read all about the media phenomenon that is Kim Kardashian West.

