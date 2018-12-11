American student writes masters thesis on Kim Kardshian
December 11, 2018 - 14:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Northern Arizona University masters graduate Corderro McMurry has written his Communication and Media Studies masters thesis on none other than reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, People Magazine says.
He tweeted a photo of himself at his thesis presentation, and captioned, "After taking an extra year, 68 pages, long nights & early mornings, I finally graduated with my Master's degree! #KUWTK #Kimkthesis." He continued, "@KimKardashian YOOO I have to get you a copy. The thesis focuses on you Y'all help me out."
Of course, with the power of Twitter and the Internet, his wish came true. Kim, the American TV personality with Armenian roots, retweeted and replied, "Congrats!!!! Can I get a copy?" And now, a manuscript is probably en route to her doorstep.
McMurry is working on it right now. And soon, everyone will soon have access to copies, and read all about the media phenomenon that is Kim Kardashian West.
Top stories
“Spitak”, Armenia’s submission in the foreign language category for the 2019 Academy Awards, is set for its Los Angeles premiere.
Cher watched on December 3 night as three actresses stepped into her shoes at different stages of her life.
A decision on Srbuk's song has not been made yet. The Armenian broadcaster has announced an open call for song submissions.
A spy said of the icon, “She walked in during the second act and stayed the entire act. She was clapping and enjoying it.”
Partner news
Latest news
SDF troops capture half of IS' stronghold in southeast Deir ez-Zor The SDF managed to capture the strategic Hajin hospital after a fierce battle with the Islamic State militants.
Russians prepare for special spacewalk Astronauts Oleg Kononenko and Sergey Prokopyev are to conduct a spacewalk to examine the outside of a Soyuz capsule.
Newly-discovered genes help understand redheads mystery The Edinburgh University-led research has been described as the largest genetic study of hair colour to date.
Sarkissian to attend Zarubishvili's swearing-in ceremony According to information provided by the President's office, the ceremony will take place in the town of Telavi.