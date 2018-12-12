// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Cher says writing a book about herself, hints at movie for later

Cher says writing a book about herself, hints at movie for later
December 12, 2018 - 14:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the opening of the musical "The Cher Show" on Broadway, the actress and singer announced on Twitter that there was even more Cher-iffic content headed your way, Vulture says.

In a tweet on Tuesday, December 11 night, the star wrote, amidst a flurry of emojis, “Writing Life Story,” and “Book Due Out First Part Of 2020.”

She followed up with “Bio Pic To Follow” which we take to mean only one thing: a Cher movie is headed your way.

The Cher Show itself includes 35 hit songs by Cher - an Armenian-American pop icon - and a handful of her contemporaries, along with costumes designed by her longtime fashion collaborator Bob Mackie and portrayals of people like Sonny Bono, Lucille Ball and Robert Altman.

It's essentially exactly what it sounds like: a musical based on the life, loves and career of Cher.

Related links:
Vulture. Get Ready for Even More Cher in 2020
 Top stories
"Spitak" - LA premiere of film about Armenia quake set for Dec 7
“Spitak”, Armenia’s submission in the foreign language category for the 2019 Academy Awards, is set for its Los Angeles premiere.
Cher graces Broadway show about herself with surprise performanceCher graces Broadway show about herself with surprise performance
Cher watched on December 3 night as three actresses stepped into her shoes at different stages of her life.
Armenia announces Eurovision 2019 participantArmenia announces Eurovision 2019 participant
A decision on Srbuk's song has not been made yet. The Armenian broadcaster has announced an open call for song submissions.
Cher reportedly enjoys second viewing of “The Cher Show”Cher reportedly enjoys second viewing of “The Cher Show”
A spy said of the icon, “She walked in during the second act and stayed the entire act. She was clapping and enjoying it.”
Partner news
 Articles
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

 Most popular in the section
SKINS: A new exhibition at the Armenian Museum of America
System of a Down announce first U.S. tour dates for 2018
Fans claim to have revealed "Game of Thrones" last ever scene
Colin Firth was 'awestruck' watching Cher in Mamma Mia 2
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Family in rural Armenia celebrates long-awaited housewarming The Atoyan family in Zarinja was one of the first to be included in the housing program in the current year.
GOT characters need to be rich, treacherous women to survive: Study If you ignore gender, which “had a relatively small effect size,” the list could also include Tyrion and Jon Snow.
Ameriabank inaugurates new branch in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district The winners of the a “Who, Where, When” competition were also invited to the opening ceremony to claim their power banks.
FSA fighters attempt to ambush Syrian army near demilitarized zone The Syrian army soldiers at the post spotted the Jaysh Al-Izza fighters before they could reach their positions.