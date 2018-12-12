Cher says writing a book about herself, hints at movie for later

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the opening of the musical "The Cher Show" on Broadway, the actress and singer announced on Twitter that there was even more Cher-iffic content headed your way, Vulture says.

In a tweet on Tuesday, December 11 night, the star wrote, amidst a flurry of emojis, “Writing Life Story,” and “Book Due Out First Part Of 2020.”

She followed up with “Bio Pic To Follow” which we take to mean only one thing: a Cher movie is headed your way.

The Cher Show itself includes 35 hit songs by Cher - an Armenian-American pop icon - and a handful of her contemporaries, along with costumes designed by her longtime fashion collaborator Bob Mackie and portrayals of people like Sonny Bono, Lucille Ball and Robert Altman.

It's essentially exactly what it sounds like: a musical based on the life, loves and career of Cher.