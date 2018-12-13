Russia says committed to constructive dialogue with Armenia
December 13, 2018 - 13:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia is committed to a constructive dialogue with Armenia after the parliamentary elections, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday, December 13.
My Step alliance led by Armenia's acting Prime Minister Pashinyan secured a convincing victory in the vote, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor.
Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.
"We are committed to a constructive dialogue with the new parliament of Armenia and the government that will be formed soon, in order to further strengthen the cooperation between our countries," Zakharova was quoted as saying.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the UK Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan, the European Union and others have congratulated the country on elections.
