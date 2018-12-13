Aliyev sees "favorable conditions" for settlement of Karabakh conflict

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Thursday, December 13 that favorable conditions have now been created for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

"I think that today the most favorable situation has been created for the settlement of the conflict," Aliyev said, citing "many factors as a basis for such a statement".

First of all, according to him, “the growing power and potential, the economic, military and political strength of Azerbaijan, and the strengthening international positions of the country” have to do with the situation.

He maintained that Yerevan gets angry at the fact that "[members of] organizations of which Armenia is a member, and in which we are not represented, prefer our position."

Aliyev also said that “Baku will continue isolating Armenia until the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories.”