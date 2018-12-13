Artsakh President, Armenian PM meet in Yerevan
December 13, 2018 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Thursday, December 13 had a meeting in Yerevan with acting Prime Minister Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
Meeting in Yerevan, the two discussed a range of issues on the domestic and foreign policies of the two Armenian states.
Security issues and the process of drafting the 2019 state budgets forboth Artsakh and Armenia were high on the agenda.
Top stories
According to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,260,000 eligible voters cast ballots in elections.
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army on high alert after Turkish military attack in Aleppo The army was ordered to move towards the front-lines of Tal Rifa’at after the Turkish military fired several artillery shells on the town.
Scientists looking into whether work stress increases cancer risk investigators observed a link between work stress and colorectal cancer in North America, but not in Europe.
Russia cites efforts to undermine agreements on Idlib zone Russia has taken note of attempts to disrupt the Moscow-Ankara agreements on creating a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib
France says all should "pay price" of killing Iran deal François Delattre also referred to the resolution 2231, saying it has been supported by all Security Council members states.