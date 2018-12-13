Artsakh President, Armenian PM meet in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Thursday, December 13 had a meeting in Yerevan with acting Prime Minister Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Meeting in Yerevan, the two discussed a range of issues on the domestic and foreign policies of the two Armenian states.

Security issues and the process of drafting the 2019 state budgets forboth Artsakh and Armenia were high on the agenda.