France says all should "pay price" of killing Iran deal
December 13, 2018 - 17:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - François Delattre, Ambassador of France to the United Nations, says all sides should pay the price of killing Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reports.
Addressing the United Nations Security Council, Delattre referred to the JCPOA as the most outstanding achievement in non-proliferation field.
There is no valid substitute for Iran deal, he added.
He also referred to the resolution 2231, saying it has been supported by all Security Council members states.
Expressing regret over the US unilateral withdrawal from JCPOA, François Delattre warns Washington of the consequences of its measures.
Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the 13th report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifying Iran commitment to nuclear deal, saying France will support it.
'We will continue efforts to take advantage of Iran from JCPOA benefits,' he added.
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Artsakh President, Armenian PM meet in Yerevan Security issues and the process of drafting the 2019 state budgets for both Artsakh and Armenia were high on the agenda.
Mkhitaryan blocks more passes than any other player at Arsenal: Goal.com "On paper the Armenia international, who excelled at Dortmund, is well suited to Emery’s tactics," the article says.
California could start taxing text messages California wants to tax text messages to increase funds for programs that bring connectivity to underserved residents.
Aliyev sees "favorable conditions" for settlement of Karabakh conflict Aliyev said favorable conditions have now been created for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.