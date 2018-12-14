Russia develops first interceptor attack drone

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first small strike drone Carnivora capable of intercepting other drones and using high explosive bombs has been created in Russia and is undergoing flight trials, the Micran Research and Production Company (the drone’s developer) Thursday, December 13, according to TASS.

"This is a small-class strike drone that can take off from unprepared sites and hover for 10-15 hours, as well as respond to threats, for example, mortar fire pockets. This is the first copy of this drone," Micran said.

The drone has been dubbed Carnivora (from the Latin carnivores), the company said.

The drone prototype is currently undergoing factory trials.