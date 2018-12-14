Karabakh President appoints new Army Commander, Chief of Staff
December 14, 2018 - 13:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Commander of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan has been relieved of his duties, the President's office said Friday, December 14.
According to the source, President Bako Sahakyan has appointed chief of the General Staff Karen Abrahamyan in the position.
The report also reveals that Jalal Harutyunyan has been named the new Chief of Staff of the Defense Army.
Top stories
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
According to Tankian, the Armenian diaspora can no longer be "a distant viewer" waiting to see what will happen.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Mahatma Gandhi accused of racism in Ghana A Mahatma Gandhi statue has been removed from the campus of the University of Ghana after protests from students
No marijuana at Africa's first cannabis exposition The expo was a stark illustration of the legal grey area the nascent industry occupies in the continent’s most developed economy.
Genome scans could reveal roots of schizophrenia, autism Scans have revealed hundreds of locations where DNA tends to differ between people with and without a particular psychiatric disease.
French police kill Strasbourg attack suspect French prosecutors said the suspect shouted the Arabic phrase "Allahu Akbar" at the time of the attack.