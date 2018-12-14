Karabakh President appoints new Army Commander, Chief of Staff

PanARMENIAN.Net - Commander of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan has been relieved of his duties, the President's office said Friday, December 14.

According to the source, President Bako Sahakyan has appointed chief of the General Staff Karen Abrahamyan in the position.

The report also reveals that Jalal Harutyunyan has been named the new Chief of Staff of the Defense Army.