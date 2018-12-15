Kurds view Erdogan’s threats as ‘declaration of war’ in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Kurdish political parties in northern Syria condemned on Friday the Turkish President’s announcement of a new military operation east of the Euphrates, Al-Masdar News says.

According to the Reuters News Agency, the largest Kurdish political party called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent threats as a “declaration of war.”

“All the forces in north and east Syria…are asked to agree on strategies to confront this aggression,” read a statement signed by Syria’s main Kurdish parties and other allied groups.

Erdogan announced earlier this week that the Turkish military was preparing to launch a large-scale military operation to clear the ‘terrorists’ east of the Euphrates.

Erdogan refers to the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) as a ‘terrorist’ organization because of their relationship with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party.

Turkey has labeled both the YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as terrorist organizations, despite their relationship with the U.S. Coalition in Syria.