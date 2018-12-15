// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Argentina's Armenia Fund, UNICEF raise funds for Spitak

Argentina's Armenia Fund, UNICEF raise funds for Spitak
December 15, 2018 - 13:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Fund's branch in Argentina and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) held a dinner gala to raise money for projects in Spitak 30 years after the earthquake of 1988 on Monday, December 10.

The fund will be destined to 4 projects in Spitak: Renovation and equipping of the Child and Family Support Centre, young child health and development, inclusion of children with disabilities and adolescent engagement.

"The plan is to unite children with their biological family, where possible, or with their close relatives while also providing them with necessary support services through the new centres in a sustainable manner. The Government of Armenia transformed the night care institution in Vanadzor (Lori marz centre) into a community-based child and family support centre. According to the plans, this centre will have branches in Alaverdi and Spitak towns to provide vulnerable families and children with multidisciplinary and non-residential services," detailed the project. "It is envisaged that this community service centre will provide services to at least 350 children from Spitak town and adjacent villages on an annual basis," added the project.

President of the Armenia Fund of Argentina Alejandro Kalpakian said that he felt "honored" to work with UNICEF and highlighted the transcendence of the new agreement with UNICEF. The philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian was one of the prominent personalities of the event, which included businessmen from the community and politicians of the country, along with Dr. Daniel Stamboulian and the Armenian

 Top stories
Belarus President says apologized to Armenian PM, offers detailsBelarus President says apologized to Armenian PM, offers details
The Belarusian resident said that Russian mass media "sometimes fail to objectively cover events relating to Belarus."
4 days after Armenia vote, Moscow has not congratulated Pashinyan4 days after Armenia vote, Moscow has not congratulated Pashinyan
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
UK will support UK will support "ambitious political, economic reforms" in Armenia
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
Armenia Armenia "ready for diplomatic ties with Turkey without preconditions"
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian American official re-elected to Westbrook City Council
Alexis Ohanian launches new Armenian brandy Shakmat
Armenian-American politician elected to U.S. Congress
Armenia improves Doing Business standing by 6 notches
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iranian naval flotilla returns home after 53-day voyage Tashk appreciated the navy forces for their efforts to establish stability and security in Gulf of Eden and the far seas.
Spanish prosecutors file tax evasion charges against Shakira Shakira said through her representatives that she was not a legal resident in Spain during the years in question.
552-carat huge yellow diamond discovered in Canada The diamond industry in the area is starting to burn red hot as a 552-carat yellow diamond was discovered in October.
Kurds view Erdogan’s threats as ‘declaration of war’ in Syria The Kurdish political party called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent threats as a “declaration of war.”