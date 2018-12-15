Argentina's Armenia Fund, UNICEF raise funds for Spitak
December 15, 2018 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Fund's branch in Argentina and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) held a dinner gala to raise money for projects in Spitak 30 years after the earthquake of 1988 on Monday, December 10.
The fund will be destined to 4 projects in Spitak: Renovation and equipping of the Child and Family Support Centre, young child health and development, inclusion of children with disabilities and adolescent engagement.
"The plan is to unite children with their biological family, where possible, or with their close relatives while also providing them with necessary support services through the new centres in a sustainable manner. The Government of Armenia transformed the night care institution in Vanadzor (Lori marz centre) into a community-based child and family support centre. According to the plans, this centre will have branches in Alaverdi and Spitak towns to provide vulnerable families and children with multidisciplinary and non-residential services," detailed the project. "It is envisaged that this community service centre will provide services to at least 350 children from Spitak town and adjacent villages on an annual basis," added the project.
President of the Armenia Fund of Argentina Alejandro Kalpakian said that he felt "honored" to work with UNICEF and highlighted the transcendence of the new agreement with UNICEF. The philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian was one of the prominent personalities of the event, which included businessmen from the community and politicians of the country, along with Dr. Daniel Stamboulian and the Armenian
