Iranian naval flotilla returns home after 53-day voyage
December 15, 2018 - 15:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 58th naval flotilla of the Navy Force of the Iranian Army docked in Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Saturday, December 15 morning after a 53-day voyage and was welcomed by the navy commanders, IRNA reports.
“The operational-intelligence naval group which is comprised of Bayandor destroyer and Tonb logistics warship has returned country after its voyage to cover 3,970 nautical miles and docking in Omani port of Salalah,” said the Commander of Moqaddam Naval Base Rear Admiral Afshin Tashk in the welcome ceremony.
“The continuous presence of Iran’s navy forces in international waters is to execute the Iranian Supreme Leader’s order, safeguard the country’s interests in far seas, hoist Iran’s flag, and to foil the Iranophobia plots,” he added.
Tashk appreciated the navy forces for their efforts to establish stability and security in Gulf of Eden and the far seas.
Top stories
Akçam worked with experts and students on a repository comprised of Genocide survivor and Krikor Guerguerian’s collection.
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh: 2500 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Argentina's Armenia Fund, UNICEF raise funds for Spitak Armenia Fund's branch in Argentina and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) held a dinner gala.
Senator vows to work on securing Armenian Genocide affirmation Robert Menendez (D-NJ) committed to continue working with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia-designate Lynne Tracy.
Russian-Armenian businessman donates $2.8 mln to Hayastan Fund Karapetyan has donated $2.8 mln in addition to the more than $11 million raised with the help of Armenians around the world.