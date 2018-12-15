Iranian naval flotilla returns home after 53-day voyage

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 58th naval flotilla of the Navy Force of the Iranian Army docked in Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Saturday, December 15 morning after a 53-day voyage and was welcomed by the navy commanders, IRNA reports.

“The operational-intelligence naval group which is comprised of Bayandor destroyer and Tonb logistics warship has returned country after its voyage to cover 3,970 nautical miles and docking in Omani port of Salalah,” said the Commander of Moqaddam Naval Base Rear Admiral Afshin Tashk in the welcome ceremony.

“The continuous presence of Iran’s navy forces in international waters is to execute the Iranian Supreme Leader’s order, safeguard the country’s interests in far seas, hoist Iran’s flag, and to foil the Iranophobia plots,” he added.

Tashk appreciated the navy forces for their efforts to establish stability and security in Gulf of Eden and the far seas.