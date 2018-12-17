New Armenian parliament will have 132 lawmakers: CEC
December 17, 2018 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Central Electoral Commission has revealed that the National Assembly will be comprised of 132 lawmakers.
My Step alliance led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan secured a convincing victory in the vote, with 70.43% of all the ballots cast in their favor. Two more parties - Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia - have also collected enough votes to have seats in the National Assembly. They have won 8.27% and 6.37% of the vote, respectively.
Accordingly, the My Step will receive 88 mandates, including four mandates for the representatives of the country's Russian, Yezidi, Assyrian an Kurdish minorities.
Under Armenia's Electoral Code, the number of lawmakers representing other forces in the parliament cannot be less than 1/3 of the seats of the ruling party.
Consequently, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia will have 26 and 18 mandates, respectively.
According to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, 1,260,000 eligible voters cast ballots in elections.
