Armenia among 50 best places to travel in 2019: Travel + Leisure

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has been included in Travel + Leisure's 50 best places to travel in 2019.

This year’s list spans the globe, from exciting southern hemisphere cities like Santiago, Chile, and Brisbane, Australia, to harder-to-reach regions like Langkawi, Malaysia and the Danish Riviera.

This past spring Armenians voted in a new, more liberal government. The resulting energy has made the country all the more inviting to travelers, the magazine says.

According to the article, the country has a famously beautiful countryside landscape, and there’s no better way to see it than on foot. The Transcaucasian Trail passes the spa town of Dilijan, the bucolic Dilijan National Park, and a pair of 10th-century Christian monasteries.

Armenia is also among the travel destinations that will be on everyone’s lips come 2019, according to Luxury Travel Magazine.