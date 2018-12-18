"Spitak" left off Best Foreign Language Film Oscar shortlist
December 18, 2018 - 10:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - From a field of 87 submissions to the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar category, nine movies have now advanced to the shortlist.
Among the films left off the list is "Spitak", a movie by Russian filmmaker Alexander Kott about the devastating earthquake that hit Armenia in 1988.
At the center of the feature film is protagonist, Gor (Lernik Harutyunyan), who returns to Spitak, the city that was at the quake’s epicenter, to find his wife and daughter, who he left behind to pursue a new life in Moscow.
What he finds are locals and their relatives struggling to find their loved ones — dead or alive — amid heaps of rubble, debris and bodies.
Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” from Mexico, Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War” from Poland and Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” from Lebanon were on the Oscars shortlist and are all favorites to be nominated.
Also on the list, from Japan, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Palme d’Or winning film “Shoplifters” and Lee Chang-dong’s South Korean film “Burning,” which stars Steven Yeun. Rounding out the list were Colombia’s “Birds of Passage,” Denmark’s thriller “The Guilty,” Germany’s “Never Look Away,” and Kazakhstan’s “Ayka.”
Top stories
The Belarusian resident said that Russian mass media "sometimes fail to objectively cover events relating to Belarus."
Zakharova basically failed to congratulate the Armenian people or Pashinyan, whose side secured more than 70% of all the ballots cast.
The UK Government said it is pleased to have supported the preparations for the December 9 elections.
"Relations with Turkey are linked with Karabakh, and a third country. I mean Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia named The Economist’s country of the year The paper concluded the piece with the words "Shnorhavorum em!" which stands for "Congratulations" in Armenian.
Envoy: U.S. no longer seeking to topple Syria's Assad “We want to see a regime that is fundamentally different. It’s not regime change — we’re not trying to get rid of Assad,” he said.
Women will earn the same as men in 202 years Differences in economic opportunity, including pay between men and women, are so vast it’ll take 202 years to bridge them.
Envoy: Putin did not congratulate Armenia's Pashinyan due to protocol "Congratulations are usually sent when there is an appointment. We are paying close attention to this issue," Kopyrkin was.