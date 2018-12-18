Jason Momoa may not part of "Game of Thrones" reunion special

PanARMENIAN.Net - A couple months back, it was revealed that HBO did something special for "Game of Thrones" fans: near the end of shooting on the eighth and final season, Conan O’Brien visited the set and hosted a reunion special featuring the current cast members and former ones like Sean Bean (Ned Stark), all of them reflecting on the show that changed their lives. As soon as I read about the special, I was looking forward to it.

But there are some catches. To start, the special will only be available to watch on the complete series boxset, which will come out some time after the series finale. Also, not every former cast member is a part of it. For example, Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark, said he wasn’t a part of it.

The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) asked Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) if he was part of the reunion special. “I don’t think so,” he said.”

Back when season 8 was filming, Momoa showed up in Belfast and hung out with the cast and crew, as you can see above. At the time, outlets asked him whether this meant that Khal Drogo, who died in the show’s first season, was returning, and of course he said no, because that’s silly. After it was revealed about the reunion special, I thought maybe that’s why Momoa was in Belfast, but I guess not?

Granted, “I don’t think so” is a bit of an odd response to IANS’ question — you’d figure you’d know if you were a part of it.

Maybe Momoa was just distracted. He’s currently on a worldwide tour to promote Aquaman, which opens stateside December 21. He plays lead character Arthur Curry, who is also Aquaman, King of the Sea. “Like Arthur, I was a half-breed, split between Iowa and Hawaii, so I could definitely identify with that,” Momoa said at a press conference in Manila. “And from the Philippines to Hawaii to Tahiti and Fiji, many islands have their celebrated water gods. That resonated with me instantly.”