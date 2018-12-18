Armenia votes against UN resolution on Crimea

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Nations General Assembly passed by a 2/3 majority vote Ukraine's draft resolution calling on Russia to stop restricting international navigation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Sputnik reports.

"The result of the vote is as follows: in favor — 66, against — 19 (including Armenia), abstention — 72. Draft resolution [titled Militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol (Ukraine), as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov] is adopted," a UN official presiding over the plenary meeting announced on Monday.

The draft resolution A/73/L.43 expresses "its grave concern over the progressive militarization of Crimea by the Russian Federation as the occupying Power" as well as "over reports of the continuing destabilization of Crimea owing to transfers by the Russian Federation of weapon systems, including nuclear-capable aircraft and missiles, weapons, ammunition and military personnel to the territory of Ukraine," the text of the document says.

The document also expresses its concern over "multiple military exercises of Russian armed forces held in Crimea, which can undermine regional security and entail considerable long-term negative environmental consequences in the region." The resolution condemns the building of the Kerch Strait bridge between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, the growing military presence of Russia in the region, and the country’s alleged harassment of commercial vessels and restriction of international shipping.