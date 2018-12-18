Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
December 18, 2018 - 14:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United announced on Tuesday, December 18 that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.
According to reports, Mourinho was sacked as United manager following the Manchester club's defeat at Liverpool on December 16.
"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future," the club said.
"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."
